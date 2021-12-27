Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $92,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 149,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

