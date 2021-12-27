Enecuum Trading Up 108.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $582,018.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 108.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,233,917 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

