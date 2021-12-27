Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 4.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $188.17 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $43,144,026 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

