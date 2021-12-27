EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,734 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.