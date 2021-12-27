Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,758,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,399 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

