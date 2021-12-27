Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and approximately $437,589.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.