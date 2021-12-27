Estate Counselors LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Truist raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

