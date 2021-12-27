Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,690 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $148.16 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.20 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

