Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

