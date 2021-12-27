Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

