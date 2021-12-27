Estate Counselors LLC Sells 157,760 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 60.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,760 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

