Evergreen Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Evergreen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

