EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $30.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.61. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 48.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

