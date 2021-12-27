Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EOLS opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolus by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 212.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 280.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 137,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

