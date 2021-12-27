Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $46.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,975,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $45.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

