F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $239.76

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.76 and last traded at $239.50, with a volume of 3395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day moving average is $207.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.