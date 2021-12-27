FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.29 and a 12 month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

