Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $108.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,404. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 93,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $64.34 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

