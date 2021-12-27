Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $343.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.