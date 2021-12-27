Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

