Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 2,653 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $192.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

