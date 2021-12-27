Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 95,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 31,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $21.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

