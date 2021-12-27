Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 934 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $126.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

