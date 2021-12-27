Financial Analysis: BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $11.84 billion 2.88 $3.59 billion N/A N/A KB Financial Group $16.12 billion 1.25 $3.18 billion $9.60 5.05

BOC Hong Kong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KB Financial Group.

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. KB Financial Group pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 23.00% 9.70% 0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOC Hong Kong and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

KB Financial Group beats BOC Hong Kong on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities. The Retail Banking business segment offers services such as private customer current accounts, savings, deposits, consumer loans and mortgage loans. The Other Banking business segment provides services relating to banking business besides corporate banking and retail banking services. The Credit Card business segment offers services such as domestic as well as overseas credit and debit card operations. The Investment and Securities business segment provides services such as investment banking and brokerage. The Life Insurance business segment provides products such as life insurance and wealth management. The company was founded on September 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

