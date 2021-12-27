Financial Comparison: Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ProPhase Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProPhase Labs has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.57%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ProPhase Labs -13.56% -5.84% -3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 8.36 -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPhase Labs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Addex Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company was founded by Guy J. Quigley and Charles A. Phillips in July 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

