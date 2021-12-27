Financial Contrast: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) vs. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Inpixon alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inpixon and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Inpixon has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inpixon and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpixon $9.30 million 8.91 -$29.23 million ($0.43) -1.55 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Nexters has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpixon.

Profitability

This table compares Inpixon and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpixon -269.86% -31.82% -24.78% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nexters beats Inpixon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpixon

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.