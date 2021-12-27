First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.71% of First Horizon worth $242,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 53,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,273. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.