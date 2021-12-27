Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £180 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($237.81) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a £170 ($224.60) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £150 ($198.18) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($231.21) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($225.79) to £171.90 ($227.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($231.21) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £164.63 ($217.51).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £114.05 ($150.68) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($260.02). The stock has a market cap of £20.02 billion and a PE ratio of -274.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is £119.92 and its 200-day moving average is £131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

