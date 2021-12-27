FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

