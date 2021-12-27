Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.35. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,826 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

