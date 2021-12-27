Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.35. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,826 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $686.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.