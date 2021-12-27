Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

FOXF stock opened at $163.69 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

