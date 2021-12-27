Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 128,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.29. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$5.07 and a twelve month high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

