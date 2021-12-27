Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,327 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,724,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,755,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

