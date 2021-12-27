Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $17.08 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

