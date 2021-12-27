Front Barnett Associates LLC Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.64 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

