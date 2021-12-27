Front Barnett Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

