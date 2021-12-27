Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 8,427 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

