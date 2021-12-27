FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll Acquires 10,000 Shares

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Donal Carroll acquired 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $131,822.68.
Donal Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Donal Carroll bought 10,000 shares of FSD Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
About FSD Pharma
