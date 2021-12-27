FundX Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FundX Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $320.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

