Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.14% of Generac worth $35,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $16,138,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $351.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.47 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

