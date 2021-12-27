General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:GM opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

