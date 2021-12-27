Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.41. 32,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 324,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $558.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.67 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 78.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genetron in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

