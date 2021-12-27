GFS Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $456.49 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

