Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $36.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the highest is $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 180,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of 489.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

