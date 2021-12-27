Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post sales of $36.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the highest is $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 180,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of 489.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,415.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth approximately $7,043,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

