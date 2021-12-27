Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

