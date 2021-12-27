Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $94.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

