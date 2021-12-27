Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $16,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $847,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $138.09 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

