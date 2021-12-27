Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,770 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $214.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

