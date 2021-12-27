Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $245.64 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

