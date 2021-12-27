Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 9,249 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140,495 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 19.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 288,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.18. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

